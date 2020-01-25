Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade brand has become a significant institution when it comes to hip-hop. Lyrical Lemonade started out as a blog that reported on artists in Chicago and it has quickly become a multimedia company that is recognized by some of the biggest artists in the world. Bennett is the mastermind behind the music videos and he has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in music video cinematography.

This year, Bennett's hometown of Chicago will be hosting the All-Star game and it seems as though Jordan Brand is taking advantage of this connection. Recently, images were revealed for a Lyrical Lemonade x Jordan Aerospace 720 collab. The shoe has the exact colors of the brand as light blue is placed on the upper and midsole. From there, yellow, green, and pink highlights are placed on the back. Lyrical Lemonade branding appears on the tongue as well as the insole. Overall, this is a super dope collab if you're familiar with Bennett's work.

Stay tuned for release updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

