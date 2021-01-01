When Polo G first declared himself to be The GOAT, a boast he issued with the release of his most recent album, many wondered if the young artist was being overconfident. At the end of the day, he's not the first rapper to make such a claim and he certainly won't be the last. And to his credit, Polo took a few major strides in actually achieving the lofty goal, cementing himself as one of the artists to watch in the coming year of 2021.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Already seen by many as a hopeful counterpart to 2020's dark and damnable nature, the optimism surrounding 2021 has already been adopted by several artists and creatives. In fact, director Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, himself one of the biggest visual innovators in recent memory, recently took to Twitter to make an interesting prediction. One that seems to suggest that Polo G will ultimately move into 2022 as one of the game's biggest artists, period. One with, at the very least, a number one record under his belt.

"polo is gonna have a huge year in 2021," predicts Bennett, voicing his take on Twitter. "#1 hits type of year." At this time, Polo has never actually secured a number one record, though he did experience no shortage of success on the commercial front. Aside from securing a platinum plaque for the Lil Durk and Lil Baby-assisted "3 Headed Goat," Polo's own The Goat album was recently certified platinum as well. Not to mention the fact that he actively secured himself a brand new house, a milestone achievement he celebrated on Instagram.