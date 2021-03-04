Although he passed away from an accidental drug overdose in 2019, the loss of Juice WRLD still feels fresh for several fans, artists, and other music industry insiders. In recent interviews with DJ Vlad, Lil Bibby has shared new insights regarding the late Chicago rapper's mindstate and ambition around the time of his death, and it's clear that he is still mourning his friend's passing. Now, another Chicagoan with Hip-Hop ties has also taken the time to show Juice WRLD some posthumous love.

This afternoon, famed videographer and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett took to Twitter to share news of his new tattoo, which honors the late Death Race For Love artist. In his tweet, Bennet sent out a picture of a small, freshly inked portrait of Juice WRLD, and he also left a minimal caption, saying, "with me forever."

Many of Bennett's followers offered kind words as they remembered the videographer's close relationship with the beloved Chicago artist. Juice WRLD and Bennett were integral to each other's rise to prominence, as Bennett directed the iconic video to Juice WRLD's breakout single "Lucid Dreams. Bennet also directed several other music videos for Juice WRLD over the years, including the visuals for "Robbery," "All Girls Are The Same," "Bandit" with NBA YoungBoy, "Tell Me U Luv Me" with Trippie Redd, and, most recently, "Bad Boy" with Young Thug.

Rest in paradise, Juice WRLD.