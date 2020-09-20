Colby Covington has built up a reputation of being the UFC fighter who constantly brings politics into the equation. Covington is an unapologetic Trump supporter, or at least that's what his persona would have you believe. His demeanor has upset UFC fans and even the fighters he goes up against. This was particularly true on Saturday as he took on Tyron Woodley in UFC Fight Night. Covington ended up winning the match and even got a congratulatory call from the President.

While speaking to the media after the fight, Covington even took a swipe at none other than LeBron James. In the tweet below, Covington called James a "spineless coward" and accused him of being too woke.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James,” Covington said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until Nov. 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on sleepy Joe. That’s going to be a landslide.”

Needless to say, his rant rubbed quite a few people the wrong way, which is par for the course with Covington. At this point, it doesn't seem like his schtick is every going to go away.