Colby Covington beat Tyron Woodley by a fifth-round stoppage at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Saturday night, capping off a heated rivalry between the two fighters.

Handout / Getty Images

Referee Dan Miragliotta stopped it at 1:19 of the fifth round, calling it a KO. While Woodley was attended to, Covington shouted, “I want my belt back.”

Woodley coach Duke Roufus expects Woodley to have a torn rib cartilage, as he told Yahoo Sports.

Covington, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump throughout the build-up to Saturday’s fight, received a call from the President during a post-fight interview.

“You are a great fighter man, I’ll tell you," Trump said. "You make it so easy. I don’t know how you do that. Congratulations. I wanted to watch that fight tonight.”

“I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand,” Covington told Trump.

“ I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind,” Trump said.

“I’m going to bring you the new belt to the Oval Office soon after you win November 3rd by a landslide," Covington remarked.

Covington also went on to call out "woke athletes," including LeBron James: “I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

