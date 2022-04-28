Just last month, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into it outside of a restaurant in Miami. It was a pretty shocking story as Masvidal was clearly upset about his loss against Covington from a couple of weekends prior. In the end, it was Masvidal who started the whole thing and it was clear that Covington simply wanted zero parts of the altercation.

Today in court, Masvidal plead not guilty to assaulting Covington. However, the judge did rule that Masvidal must now stay away from Covington. Needless to say, there will not be a rematch between these two, anytime soon.

Originally, Covington claimed that he had a tooth chipped as a result of the fight. Now, however, he is alleging a lot more, according to TMZ. The fighter says he suffered a brain injury and that there was "great bodily harm" done as a result of the fight. This is much more detailed than what Covington had stated before, although it remains to be seen what kind of brain injury Covington sustained. It could either be very serious or just a simple concussion.

This story is still developing, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the MMA world.

