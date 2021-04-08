Coi Leray is the hottest new it-girl in rap, rising the ranks with two big new songs. Her ascent started with the release of her smash single "No More Parties" before continuing with a few features, as well as her follow-up single "Big Purr (Prrdd)". The rapper is angling to become one of the biggest breakout successes of the year, promising to deliver with her upcoming debut album.

As she continues to plot her moves to the top, Coi Leray has been showing off her natural body on social media, sparking a debate about body-shaming after people came after her for her skinny frame. Coi has combated that talk with even more content of her flaunting her body. As she seeks to improve her twerking skills with the help of Megan Thee Stallion, the 23-year-old rising star appears to already be implementing her fresh skillset, shaking her booty in slow-motion for TikTok.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

No stranger to going viral, Coi Leray is back with yet another mesmerizing video to her new single "Big Purr (Prrdd)". This time, she's wearing MISBHV activewear that highlights her frame before turning around and bouncing her cheeks to the song's hook. She slowed the video down to make sure that people really get a good look at her booty in motion.

As it stands, the video has been viewed over 11 million times, with over 2 million likes. Clearly, she's been doing a few things correctly.

Check out the video below and let us know if you're liking this latest chapter of Coi Leray's career.