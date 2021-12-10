Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts of lying to the police after allegedly orchestrating a hate crime attack on himself and pinning it on the Osundairo brothers, whom he previously knew and had a relationship with. After two years of Jussie Smollett attempting to argue his innocence to the world, he was found guilty and now, he's being clowned all over again with different corners of the internet coming for the actor.

A few weeks ago, New Jersey rapper Coi Leray went viral for her dance choreography at Rolling Loud New York, during which she and her dancers playfully recreated a kung fu fighting scene on stage. The fun moment was a joy for those in the crowd to witness, but the internet joked about the dance moves. The video has resurfaced following Smollett's verdict, with one Twitter user joking that Coi's dance moves were comparable to Jussie's "hate crime" in a Chicago alley.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Everybody from Donald Trump Jr., Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, and others are commenting on Smollett's verdict, cracking jokes about how they hope he won't "beat himself up" over this.

We will continue to keep you posted on Jussie's sentence once it is announced. For now, scroll through some of the most popular reactions to his verdict.