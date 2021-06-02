Coi Leray was always bound to have her moment in the spotlight. The 24-year-old budding superstar has been rising ever so steadily since the beginning of this year, running the ship on her own terms. The rapper goes viral every other day, uploading all sorts of eye-catching content on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. She's kept her fans satiated during the lead-up to her official debut studio album, which is coming soon. In the meantime, Coi has been taking on the role of a sex symbol in the rap game, showing off some stunning and very risqué looks on social media.

We've kept you posted on Leray's ascension since the start of the year and she has continually impressed the masses as she elevates even higher. This week, she was filming content with YouTuber Nikita Dragun, tapping into her fanbase and unleashing some break-neck thirst traps together.

"@nikitadragun is the mf BADDEST hands DOWN," wrote Coi as her caption on Instagram, rocking matching barely-there outfits with the influencer. The model superheroes weren't finished there, uploading a sexy clip of them dancing during the photoshoot, dropping down to the ground and twerking.

As one of the most popular women in rap this year, Coi keeps on attracting more fans to her side. After being overlooked for so long, she has adjusted to the new levels of fame tremendously well.

Take a look at her latest videos below.