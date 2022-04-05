It is Coi Leray's season as this week, she finally shares her debut studio album, Trendsetter. The rising star has been taking the music world by storm with viral hits, chart-topping singles, and massive collaborations, including those with peers like Lil Durk and more recently, Nicki Minaj. Leray has been questioned by fans about her debut for over a year and this week, she shared the album's cover art and its list of quality features, as well.

G Herbo, Lil Tecca, Pooh Shiesty, Young M.A, Fivio Foreign, Nav, H.E.R., and more will join the rapper-singer on Trendsetter, but ahead of the project's release, Leray uploaded a snippet of a track where she laments over the struggles she has faced behind the scenes. She wrote in a caption that she was venting and this one was for her fans.

Within the last few months, Leray has taken to her Instagram Story to pen lengthy messages about feeling as if she was running into one obstacle after another. We're sure to hear all about it on Trendsetter, but this brief clip confirms that not everything that glitters is gold.

"They can't even see that I'm hurtin' / Man I swear to god I hope its worth it," she sang. "Stab me in my back carry this pain on my shoulders / Poppin' all these pills but the Perc is just not workin' / Couple more of these shots gon' turn me into a new person." Leray also said that success could feel like a "burden," but "now I'm doin' sh*t that these b*tches never heard of."

Coi Leray's fans were impressed with her delivery and she has been receiving praise throughout the day. Meanwhile, Leray performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage this evening (April 4), and gave a live rendition of her hits "Blick Blick," "No More Parties," and "TWINNEM." Check it all out below.