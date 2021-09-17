After causing a stir for showing up scantily clad at New York Fashion Week, Coi Leray is once again getting people’s attention. Instead of making a statement with her outfit, the 24-year-old is letting her music speak for itself.

This morning, the singer revealed via Instagram that she’s got a new single called “TWINNEM” on the way.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

“9/20 save the date,” she captioned her latest post. The apparent cover art shows two bulls in bow ties holding stacks of cash, exchanging knowing looks while Leray sings.

“It’s just me and my twinenem/That loyalty everything/I don’t hang with broke bitches they just be killin’ my energy.”

The Boston born star continues, “Ain’t bringin’ nothin’ to the table then you cannot sit with me/They don’t bring nothin’ to the table but they lookin’ for sympathy.”

“N*ggas be havin’ they hand out but never that shit with me/Know a couple n*ggas that switched up and turned right to my enemy,” the verse concludes.

The comment section on Leray’s latest post is flooded with fire emojis and excitement as her fans digest the exciting news.

“TWINNEM” will be available on streaming services on September 20th. Check out the catchy sneak preview in the clip below.