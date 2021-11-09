mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coi Leray Taps DaBaby For "Twinnem (Remix)"

Erika Marie
November 09, 2021 01:07
4.4K Views
619
12
Coi LerayCoi Leray
Coi Leray

Twinnem (Remix)
Coi Leray Feat. DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
27% (21)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
12 MAKE IT STOP

Leray expands on her "Twinnem" viral success with an updated version of her hit single.


After teasing this remix, Coi Leray has finally delivered. Now that DaBaby is gearing up for his Rolling Loud sponsored tour and has put his festival controversy behind him, the North Carolina rapper appears on the updated version of Leray's viral hit. Both rappers have found success on the charts with Leray having a stronghold on those TikTok trends, and "Twinnem" wasn't any different.

All it takes is a quick search to find thousands of posts of people doing the "Twinnem" challenge, and Leray was even able to get people like Justin Bieber and Lil Baby to join in on the fun. Still, she has often been met with criticism from people who dub her nothing more than a TikTok artist, but it is something that she embraces. According to Leray, she's more concerned about feeding her family than addressing trolls upset about her success.

Stream "Twinnem (Remix)" and let us know what you think of DaBaby's addition to the track. Also, make sure to read our interview with Coi Leray: Coi Leray On Why She Picked DaBaby For "TWINNEM" Remix & Justin Bieber Studio Session.

Quotable Lyrics

They don't bring nothin' to the table, but they be lookin' for sympathy
N*ggas be havin' they hand out but never did sh*t for me
Know a couple n*ggas that donÐµ switched up and turned right to my enÐµmy

Coi Leray
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  19
  12
  4.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Coi Leray DaBaby remix
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Coi Leray Taps DaBaby For "Twinnem (Remix)"
619
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject