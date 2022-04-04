Coi Leray has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming debut album Trendsetter, which is scheduled to release on Friday. The highly-anticipated project tallies 20 tracks in total featuring some of the hottest artists in the industry.

"Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project and thank you for believing in me," Leray wrote on Instagram, Monday.



Jason Mendez / Getty Images

The tracklist includes guest features from Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Chief Keef, H.E.R., G Herbo, Mustard, Nav, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young M.A., Yung Bleu, Lil Tecca, and more.

Leray's debut album will be her first project since her 2020 EP Now or Never. In the time since, she's remained relevant with multiple hit singles, including the Lil Durk-assisted, “No More Parties," as well as “Big Purr (Prrdd)" with Pooh Shiesty. Leray was also included in the XXL Freshman Class of 2021.

Last week, Leray shared the artwork for the project on Instagram, writing, “I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth. This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it. it’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon. welcome to Trendsetter World BTCH!”

Check out the tracklist reveal for Trendsetter below.



