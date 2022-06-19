It's Father's Day, and so the obligatory dad appreciation posts are abounding on social media. Celebrities are joining in. Abby De La Rosa trolled prolific father Nick Cannon at the club, saying, "He don't pull out." 50 Centweighed in on the the day, claiming, "It's not really a holiday." Kota the Friend released a song named after the day.

Coi Leray is doing her part for Father's Day, honoring her dad Benzino, who is a celebrity in his own right. The artist took to Instagram to share some old-school photos of her father.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Coi Leray included two pictures of Benzino in her IG story, one playing the song "Family > Money" by Babyface Ray, and the other with the caption, "Happy Fathers Day Raydog! I love you." Beyond just being Leray's dad, Benzino is a television personality, producer, and rapper. He was part of the legendary production team Hangmen 3.

Coi Leray is well on the way to follow in her dad's footsteps, finding her own success in the music industry. In April, Leray dropped the 25-song Trendsetter, which was a star-studded affair. The album included features from the likes of Nicki Minaj, BLEU, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A., G Herbo, H.E.R., Nav, Polo G, and more. She then took the project on tour, joined by B-Lovee, with whom she may or may not have had a relationship.

Coi Leray doesn't only have good things to say about her father. She once said that her mom has made her the "alpha female" she is today. Check out Leray's appreciation posts for her dad below.