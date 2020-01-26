mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coi Leray Shares New Project Teaser "The Hills"

Milca P.
January 25, 2020 22:38
Coi Leray drops another one.


Coi Leray is slowly prepping the arrival of her third project. She's been busy dropping off a slew of snippets of potential tracks, stirring up fans' restlessness, but now she has quelled the buzz with her latest "The Hills" track.

The cut arrives with production from IAmTash and finds Leray employing her signature skillset with autotune to craft a melodic and addictive cut. The track is not the only hint that Coi is leaving behind as she recently took to Twitter to open up about the new effort's content.

"People think because of who my father is life was so fine and dandy lol wrong," she penned in a tweet in reference to her father, Benzino. "Don’t worry you will know my story when my project drops."

Get into "The Hills" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I get the bread then I go
Put it on my life, I'll never go broke
My boy hold a Glock if you get in the way
This shit ain't new, bitch, yeah, we all getting paid

Coi Leray new music Songs The Hills
