Pooh Shiesty has one of the hottest songs out right now, and with the recent release of Shiesty Season, he's slowly cementing his name in the South. "Back In Blood" is now rising up the Billboard Hot 100 to become a top 10 hit which means his feature rate has been steadily going up and he's pretty much popping up on a new song every single week.

Just a few weeks ago, Coi Leray took to Instagram where she previewed a short snippet of an upcoming collaboration with Pooh Shiesty that set the timeline ablaze. Fans have been eager to hear it in its entirety. Unfortunately, no release date has been set but she slid through with an extended snippet of the song that's building some well-deserved excitement. Slaughter Gang's Kid Hazel handled the production on this track, adding to his already impressive catalog.

With the release of this upcoming collab with Pooh Shiesty to follow the remix to "No More Parties" ft. Lil Durk, it seems like this could be the beginning of an impressive run ahead. Coi Leray built a strong fanbase over the past few years as she's tried to distance herself from her father Benzino's infamy. Last year, she released her EP, Now Or Never that included a string of features from artists like Gunna, Fetty Wap, and Sevyn Streeter.

Check out the snippet of Coi Leray's upcoming collaboration with Pooh Shiesty below and let us know what you think in the comments.