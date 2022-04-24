Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is freshly released and she is not done celebrating. The rapper took it to the gram to showcase her dancing skills in a last-minute Instagram post. Herein, we catch the artist vigorously swaying her hips as she works her way through choreography as one of the bops from her new album blasts in the background. She is accompanied by an equally energetic dance partner as well. You may watch the full video below as reported by TheShadeRoom.

Coi's new video certainly makes a statement, especially in light of recent rumors that her new album Trendsetter's first week sales were disappointingly low. For approximately a week, it was projected that Leray would sell roughly 11K copies of her project, but after that, it was announced that she only sold 9K, which is disappointing. Despite this, Leray seemed to be delighted with her performance and has garnered the support of the likes of 50 Cent. Not long ago, she shared a joyful message about her new body of work on Instagram. The rapper stated on Instagram that her new album, which included Nicki Minaj and Lil Durk among other noteworthy guests, had sold a total of 11.5K copies in its first week.