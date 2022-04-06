Ahead of the release of Trendsetter, Coi Leray appeared on The Breakfast Club this morning where she dived into her personal, and professional life, and dived into Charlamagne Tha God's listening habits. "I'm 43. I don't think your music is for me," Charlamagne told Coi Leray, who seemed shocked that the radio host didn't have her on rotation. She asked Charlamagne who he is currently listening to. "Rap-wise, I'm actually bumpin' the new Pusha T that hasn't come out yet," he said.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

"Pusha T... okay," she began. "It's a little dark," she continued. "I like Pusha T but my cover is bright and colorful. You look at Pusha T's, it's black and white and dark. So if that's the type of time you want to be on, you might need to tap in with a Trendsetter and listen to it and get some spark in your life."

Charlamagne added that he thinks Coi is "doing her thing" before she asked Envy about his favorite records on the project. "Coi, we're not your demo. We're old," Charlamagne added. While Angela Yee and DJ Envy listed several songs off of the project that they liked, including the collab with H.E.R. which is supposedly "grown and sexy vibes," Coi said that the project "is so versatile" that Charlamagne hasn't processed it yet.

"In the first week, first two weeks, it's gonna take time for people to process things. Because you still stuck on Pusha T, and there are people in this generation now that's kind of like not making this music," Coi added before going on a long-winded tangent about the generational differences. She said that the sex-positive message in her music isn't as explicit as Lil Kim or even Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."

"No disrespect. I love y'all but I call 'em dinosaurs," she continued. "When you actually look at the history of a dinosaur, they have so many great things about them, right?... but there so [extinct] and so not here anymore and you have to really dig deep to find a fossil."

Charlamagne disagreed with the assessment as Coi, once again, brought Pusha T's name up. "But he's got a new album coming out and he's still fresh. You should hope to have that kind of longevity," Charlamagne responded.

"I think Pusha T is fire and I think he's dope but at the same time, I'm not listening to Pusha T," she said. "You don't play Pusha T on the radio. Why don't you play what you listen to?" she asked before Charlamagne confirmed that Pusha T is in rotation at Power 105.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Pusha T, don't hate me 'cause I love you but he's stuck on you, Pusha T. And now, I'm gonna come collab with you and we're going to go crazy," she added.

Evidently unaware of Pusha T's catalog, she asked if the former Clipse MC was a "Baby Keem-vibe" before inquiring about this generation's Pusha T. Charlamagne and Envy both explained that there isn't one because he grew up in a distinct era. "So he's like a Superman? There's only one of him. So, that's what makes him so authentic. So, that's how I feel. I feel like there will never be another Coi Leray," she concluded.

Check the clip below. Coi talks Pusha T around the 17:20 minute mark.