If there’s one celebrity pairing that isn’t afraid to pack on the PDA, it’s Coi Leray and Pressa. Over the weekend, the “Big Purr” artist shared some sultry new photos with her boyfriend on Instagram, and if they’re any indication of how things are going for the couple, we’d say that they’re happier than ever.

“Young rich nicca$$,” Coi captioned the photo dump. The first snapshot sees her and her eau sitting on the ground with two adorable dogs, Pressa’s hand sitting over the 24-year-old’s crotch as she leans back between his legs. Fans of the Boston-born singer know that she has a tendency to avoid shirts, and on this occasion, she opted to use her hands to cover her chest for the camera.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

For the following two pictures, Leray threw on a teensy tiny white tube top, which looks great paired with a some unbuttoned dark wash jeans, white sneakers, a printed bucket hat, and a designer bag. “The dogs are jealous they want attention. Y’all cute as usual,” one person joked in the comments while several others expressed their envy towards Pressa.

At the end of October, speculation spread around the internet that the Toronto-born hitmaker and his girlfriend had split after she tweeted out “single” followed by “if your n*gga lets you go to sleep mad every night, you need a new n*gga.” Since then, they’ve been noticeably lovey dovey, instantly shutting down any breakup rumours that had begun to mill.





Just a few days ago, Leray spoke fondly of her man on Twitter while also threatening anyone who may try to break them up. “His beautiful brown skin, and long Asian hair might tickle y’all feathers but try it hoe,” she wrote.

What are your thoughts on Coi Leray and Pressa? Are they hip-hop’s hottest couple right now, or bound to break up?