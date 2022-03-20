Coi Leray says that Nicki Minaj's recent comments on experiencing more hate than younger artists didn't offend her. Leray felt the need to clarify how she felt about her recent discussion with Minaj after her fans on Twitter got "too emotional."

Minaj discussed the difference between reaction to her rise and reaction to newer artists during a live stream with Leray.

“Can you girls stop talking about hate?” Nicki said. “Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced. What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry and of social media. Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, ya ain’t experienced it yet. A lot of y’all have gotten, not coddled, people have been nice. People have been gentle with y’all.”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Afterward, Leray, who has experienced plenty of hate of her own, told her followers to relax and that Minaj's comments did not offend her.

"Nicki don’t offend me. I grew up on tough love. When someone is speaking who has more experience, always listen. That’s the problem y’all talk to damn much. Regardless of what she saying she coming from a good place."

Leray went on to remind fans that her new album is dropping on April 8th.

Check out Minaj and Leray's discussion below.

[Via]