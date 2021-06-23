Coi Leray Remixes YN Jay's Smash Hit "Triple S"

Flint-based emcee YN Jay has accumulated quite the fanbase due to his lurid lyrics and bouncy flow. Once again, the rapper has delivered with a remix to the Tik-Tok smash "Triple S," assisted by none other than XXL Freshman Coi Leray. Not to mention the original song garnered over 19 million streams on Spotify, making it far more than just another viral hit.

The original track earned high praise from numerous outlets, with Pitchfork writing "there is Bruce Wayne and Batman, Clark Kent and Superman. And now, YN jay and the Coochie Mann." In other words, YN Jay is to coochie what Lil Wayne is to pussy: a connoisseur, if you will.

It's also been announced that his album titled, you guessed it, Coochie Chronicles is set to drop on June 30. Let us know if this remix has got you looking forward to hearing more.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma put this asshole in his face, almost broke the chair

I just got my braids done baby, don't pull my hair

Verdi sent the new SB's, I want every pair

See that boy in public, told his ass he can't hug me

Whole gang flyer than a B-Mo buggy

Bitch, I love money sign, baby you can't love me