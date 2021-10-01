When Coi Leray expressed that she was feeling defeated, no one expected encouragement to come from Rolling Ray. The social media influencer has often gone after Leray online with insults and trolling behavior, so when the rapper shared that there was a time when she felt like giving up, he decided to come forward with a new approach.

Despite her successes and taking to stages to perform in front of audiences that host tens of thousands of fans, Leray has often shared her struggles with being bullied. Rolling Ray knows just how that feels, so he set aside his animosity to send kind words her way.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

On Instagram Ray wrote, "@coileray cheer up girl, it only gets worst. We not on the best of terms but I hate uh quitter.' Never let em see u sweat Wake em up & Take your L's in private. I been bullied my whole life & its worst now but I'll never fold & neither should u Lil Purr, u got this @coileray! Now get back out there & wake em up!"

He ended his message by saying, "Break uh leg bih [wink emoji]." It is unclear if Leray reached out to Rolling Ray, but at least these two are on a more positive note for the time being. Check out his message below.