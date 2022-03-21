Over the last year or so, Coi Leray has been dating Toronto artist Pressa. The two are very public with their relationship, and Pressa can be seen all over social media, begging up whatever Leray does next. Their relationship certainly fits under the "goals" category, and Coi fans are always quick to praise the two for their loyalty.

With that being said, Nicki Minaj clearly did not get the memo on Coi's relationship. In the past, there have been rumors regarding Leray's sexuality and whether or not she was into women. During a recent Instagram Live session with Coi, Nicki decided to broach the subject, which led to a quick response from Leray, who noted that she has tried to be with women, however, she did not enjoy it.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

“No, no, no. I like dick," Leray said. “No. I ate pussy before, though. It just wasn’t for me. After I was in it, that’s when I realized! I was like, ‘Listen, this is not for me. This is not my type of thing.'”

Nicki seemed pretty surprised by Leray's candidness throughout the conversation, although it made for a pretty entertaining live session.





Hopefully, for Pressa, this wasn't the most awkward conversation to watch, at least from his point of view.