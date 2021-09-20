mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coi Leray Preaches Loyalty Over Everything On "TWINNEM"

Alex Zidel
September 20, 2021 12:25
Coi Leray is back with her new single "TWINNEM."


Coi Leray has been teasing her new single "TWINNEM" for a few weeks, promoting the song on TikTok and building hype for its release. The New Jersey-raised rapper experienced some viral success off of the preview, which social media influencers have taken a liking to, and she's officially released the full record alongside a new music video.

"TWINNEM" is the latest single release from Coi Leray as the world awaits her highly-anticipated debut album. The wholesome video shows Coi enjoying a family dinner, dancing with her closest friends, and having some fun at mini-putt. She preaches loyalty over everything in the song, which is clearly a value that Coi holds true to her heart. Over the last few months, Coi has been rising quickly in the rap game, becoming a social media star and throughout it all, she's kept the same people around her.

Watch the latest video single from Coi Leray below and let us know what you think of "TWINNEM."

Quotable Lyrics:

That loyalty everything
I don't hang with broke bitches, they just be killin' my energy
Ain't bringin' nothin' to the table then you cannot sit with me
They don't bring nothin' to the table, but they be lookin' for sympathy

Coi Leray new music new song
