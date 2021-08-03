Branding and viral marketing play a bigger role in an artist's success than the music and perhaps, that's why Coi Leray is winning. The rapper has continuously faced the wrath of internet trolls who've continued to turn her into a meme. Thankfully, she has a sense of humor and thick skin which allows her to continue flourishing, even when it feels like the rest of the world is cracking jokes at her expense.



Coi's XXL Freshman cover freestyle seemingly had the room vibing but that didn't translate onto the final edit. Fans quickly turned her into a meme while criticizing the New Jersey rapper's overall skill set. However, she's managed to maintain a sense of humor throughout it all. She even joked with the Rolling Loud crowd that she was getting ready to drop a freestyle.

Even though her bars go unappreciated, it doesn't prevent her from serving up an impromptu freestyle. This morning, she shared a TikTok from the cereal aisle where she went off the dome about eating cereal for breakfast. While she was quickly flamed, once again, she reminded everyone that she's just having fun with it.

Ultimately, it seems like its virality may have earned Coi some sort of endorsement deal. The rapper hit Twitter with a quick flex on her haters that have apparently helped her secure the bag. "All it take is one freestyle about cereal then BOOM here come all the cereal deals," she tweeted. "I been praying more often, counting more of my blessings and really appreciating life and it's working out so great. I see a difference. Try it."

Peep Coi Leray's tweets below.