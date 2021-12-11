Coi Leray Keeps It Festive With The Holiday Version Of “TWINNEM”

If you’ve been on TikTok in the last half of 2021, then odds are pretty good you’ve heard Coi Leray’s “TWINNEM” at least once, if not one hundred times. As we approach the holiday season, the 24-year-old has teamed up with Amazon Prime Music for an exclusive Holiday Version of the hit single.

The latest edition sees Leray joined by a gospel choir whose beautiful voices reflect the “churchy organs already present” in the original edition. As you probably know, the Boston native also teamed up with DaBaby for a remix, which she chatted with HNHH about in an exclusive interview.

It’s been a big year for the “BIG PURR” rapper, who also made her way onto our list of 2021’s Best Dressed Artists. Aside from the hype surrounding “TWINNEM,” she’s also captivated audiences with singles like “Okay Yeah!,” “What U Want,” “At The Top,” and “Bout Me.”

You can find the Holiday Version of Coi Leray’s September arrival here. Let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That loyalty everything

I don't hang with broke bitches, they just be killin' my energy

Ain't bringin' nothin' to the table then you cannot sit with me

They don't bring nothin' to the table, but they be lookin' for sympathy

