Are you ready for another rapper reimagined as a doll? Artists have been capitalizing on their brands in new ways and while action figures or dolls were once relegated to being just kids' toys, there has been a money-making wave in the trading and selling of limited edition make-ups of famous figures. Hip Hop has jumped into this full force and for decades, rappers, brands, and labels have been raking in the dough with miniature figures of our favorite artists.

In recent years, one of the most coveted of these toys has been Travis Scott's action figure that, years later, is still being bought, sold, and traded online. Coi Leray looks to have added her name to the list of rappers with dolls, but she doesn't seem enthusiastic about the turnout of her figure.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Leray was said to have shared an up-close and personal look at a doll that mirrored her style and joked about the outcome in the caption.

"In the summer but baby I'm hotter," she wrote with several colorful emojis. "(Lol the doll is given Travis Leray [crying laughing emojis])." The figure was fitted in a pink bikini 'fit and was even completed with Leray's signature braided hairstyle.

It's unclear how this doll came about—whether it's something a fan came up with or a prototype for the real thing. You can check it out below and let us know who you think this doll looks like.