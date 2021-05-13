Only three days have passed since Nicki Minaj shocked the Hip-Hop community with a steamy Instagram post that doubled as a cryptic announcement that something was coming this Friday, but fans and artists alike haven't stopped watching the "Yikes" rapper's ever move. The hype behind Nicki Minaj's return has already caused a spike in the sale of pink Crocs, and mere Instagram posts have led her fans down rabbit holes about a potential Rihanna collaboration.

Now, following Nicki's most recent teaser in which she showed off a rare iced-out pink Richard Mille, it turns out that even Coi Leray has been tuned into the Queen rapper's moves leading up to her mysterious release this Friday.

"Nicki Minaj so bad," Coi Leray says in one tweet. After her initial statement garnered mixed reception and confusion from Twitter users, the "No More Parties" artist followed it up with a statement that directly praised the Pink Friday rapper and her flashy new wrist piece. "Nicki Pink Richard Millie is my new motivation for today," Coi clarifies. "I can't stop thinking about that damn watch."

Are you impressed with Nicki Minaj's custom pink Richard Mille? Or are you more excited that she may finally be dropping new music this week?