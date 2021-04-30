mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coi Leray Hops On Remix Of Pressa's Hit Song "Attachments"

Alexander Cole
April 30, 2021 17:24
Image via Pressa
Pressa recently linked up with Coi Leray for a remix of his 2020 track "Attachments."


Canadian artist Pressa has been making a huge impact in his city and these days, he seems poised to truly explode on a global level. He has been steadily releasing dope new tracks and his vocal style is one that has resonated with music listeners. At the tail end of 2020, he linked up with Taliban Glizzy for a track called "Attachments" and now, four months later, he has dropped the remix for the song, this time featuring Coi Leray.

The track still has some dope vibes to it as we get unique sounds playing throughout the instrumental all while Pressa delivers a plethora of bars in his signature inflection. Leray's voice adds a new layer to the track thanks to some flows that immediately make us think of Playboi Carti. Overall, it's a solid remix that will certainly please fans of the original song, as well as those who might be discovering Pressa for the first time.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boy play with me, we got Glocks and BMD's
And there's a difference from a robber and a thief
Taliban ain't do no drugs but when he kill shit he get geeked
I knew that nigga was dead when he popped up on my feed

Pressa Coi Leray Attachments new song new music
