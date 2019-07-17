Coi Leray Grabs Lil Tjay, Melii & Others For "Too Many Opinions"

Ever since she linked up with Trippie Redd at the beginning of this year, Coi Leray has experienced a little bit more exposure than usual. The rapper is still trying to make a big name for herself in the game and luckily for her, women in rap are absolutely striving this year. Just look at people like Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion and others. Maybe Coi Leray is the next to make a big impact in 2019. She's taking over the summer and making sure that she's got content out there for the world to consume. On her new Too Many Opinions EP, Coi Leray enlists the help of Lil Tjay, Lil Duke, and others.

If you're unfamiliar with her brand, check out her latest release below and let us know if you'll be keeping an eye on her progress.

Tracklist:

1. Ride For Me

2. Don't Mean Shit (feat. Lil Tjay)

3. Mops (feat. Money Marr)

4. Clueless (feat. Melii)

5. On My Life (feat. Lil Duke)

6. Pardon Me