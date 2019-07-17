mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coi Leray Grabs Lil Tjay, Melii & Others For "Too Many Opinions"

Alex Zidel
July 17, 2019 15:21
105 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Too Many Opinions
Coi Leray

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Coi Leray is ready for her shine on "Too Many Opinions."


Ever since she linked up with Trippie Redd at the beginning of this year, Coi Leray has experienced a little bit more exposure than usual. The rapper is still trying to make a big name for herself in the game and luckily for her, women in rap are absolutely striving this year. Just look at people like Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion and others. Maybe Coi Leray is the next to make a big impact in 2019. She's taking over the summer and making sure that she's got content out there for the world to consume. On her new Too Many Opinions EP, Coi Leray enlists the help of Lil Tjay, Lil Duke, and others. 

If you're unfamiliar with her brand, check out her latest release below and let us know if you'll be keeping an eye on her progress.

Tracklist:

1. Ride For Me
2. Don't Mean Shit (feat. Lil Tjay)
3. Mops (feat. Money Marr)
4. Clueless (feat. Melii)
5. On My Life (feat. Lil Duke)
6. Pardon Me

Coi Leray new music new ep opinions Lil Tjay Lil Duke money marr roc andretti Melii
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Coi Leray Grabs Lil Tjay, Melii & Others For "Too Many Opinions"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject