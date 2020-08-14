Coi Leray Flexes Her Musical Evolution On "Now Or Never" Featuring Gunna, Kiana Ledé, & More

Representing New Jersey's music scene, Coi Leray has come forward as one of the leaders in her state for the advancement of pop and hip-hop. The rising star is looking poised for a strong career in the business, showing off her musical growth and evolution with her new EP Now Or Never.

The singer-songwriter has officially treated her fans to the new music, dropping off six songs on all streaming services. Right away, we lead into the introductory "Slide," which features Gunna and serves as the perfect bite-size lead into what Coi can accomplish. Elsewhere, features from Kiana Ledé, Sevyn Streeter, and her home state hero Fetty Wap complement her sound.

Listen to the brand new project below and let us know if you're feeling it. What's your favorite song from Now Or Never?

Tracklist:

1. Slide (feat. Gunna)

2. I Like It (feat. Kiana Ledé & Sevyn Streeter)

3. Do Better

4. Fuq Boa

5. Better Days (feat. Fetty Wap)

6. Messy