2022 has been a big year for Coi Leray. The 25-year-old secured one of the biggest songs of the year and a Nicki Minaj collab with "Blick Blick," which she followed up with her debut album, Trendsetter, in April.

Since then, the rising rap star has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained with plenty of thirst traps, most recently posting some selfies in a teensy thong and crop top combo that finds her showing off her arching skills in bed on Sunday (August 14).

Coi Leray attends House of BET in June 2022 -- Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While Leray didn't provide a caption, it's clear that the post is a thirst trap, and it certainly caught the world's attention. Friends like Quincy, the Clermont twins, and Maya Jama dropped by the comment section to give the Boston native her flowers, and fans shared countless supportive replies.

"You shining for the non-BBL team baby," one user wrote, praising the "Anxiety" artist for consistently showing so much love for her natural body. Others added, "Coi bae just make the OnlyFans [at this point]," and "Text me back, life too short."





Several of Leray's posts have been of a sultry nature lately, whether she's strutting down a hallway in a skin-tight sheer black dress, or splashing around in a bathtub full of bubbles.





Back in June, the Trendsetter showed out in support of Pride month, delivering some thirst traps in honour of the LGBTQ community – read more about that here, and check out more of Coi's recent Instagram uploads below.











