Coi Leray Enlists Lil Durk For "No More Parties (Remix)"

Erika Marie
February 19, 2021 00:55
No More Parties (Remix)
Coi Leray Feat. Lil Durk

The two rappers spit bars about leaving their old ways behind.


Last month, Coi Leray dropped off her single "No More Parties" and weeks later, she's returned with an update that features Lil Durk. It looks as if Durkio is having a busy Friday (February 19) considering he's not only making an appearance on the remix to Leray's track, but you can find him on Young Thug and Chris Brown's "Go Crazy (Remix)" also featuring Mulatto and Future.

Coi penned the track about leaving her old ways behind as she levels up because she's "onto better things," and Durk adds to her thoughts with a verse where he speaks about making changes in his circle, as well. The rapper even gives a nod, once again, to his girlfriend India Royale, a mention that comes not long after he tweeted that he believes people want to see their relationship fail. He also penned lyrics about snitching, and we can only speculate who that may be about. Stream "No More Parties (Remix)" and let us know if you're feeling this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'd never leave my bros (Never leave my bros)
Voice of the streets plus (Yeah)
Me and India relationship goals (yeah)
I left n*ggas I had love for
They ain't mean me well (They ain't mean me well)
They praising n*ggas that told on bro
Like they ain't seen him tell

