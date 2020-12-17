Coi Leray Enlists Dess Dior & Miliibu Miitch For "Merry Xmas"

It's the holiday season and this year, in particular, seems to include an influx of holiday joy from the hip-hop community. LVRN blessed us with a Christmas album that included new music from 6lack, Summer Walker and others. Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper and Jeremih slid through with yet another holiday project.

Now, Coi Leray is putting her own spin on the holiday jingle with her latest single, "Merry Xmas." Teaming up with the likes of Dess Dior and Maliibu Miitch, the trio of rappers go into detail about their holiday wishlists that include vacations and jewelry, among more selfless wishes. "I want a real n***a so I put him on my wishlist/ Free all my real n***as locked up in the penitentiary/ Get 'em out, I ain't seen my brother in a minute now," Coi raps on the first verse.

Check out the latest offering from Coi Leray and make sure you add "Merry Xmas" to your holiday playlist.

Quotable Lyrics

Merry Christmas to all the real n***as

He be coppin' what I want, he gon' help me count these millions

Call my n***a Santa, way he comin' down my chimney

And you hoes are my elves, the way you steady lookin' up to me