This beef between Coi Leray and Rolling Ray continues even though the rapper has already made her peace. For weeks, social media star Rolling Ray has targeted Leray after she came out with her Pooh Shiesty-assisted single, "Big Purr." Ray is known for his signature "purr" sound and phrase, and he felt as if the rapper was stealing from him without credit.

Leray made it clear that she didn't take anything from anyone and didn't want to engage in and online back and forth over the word "purr," but Ray hasn't let up. He made a song of his own with the same title and recently shared that he's looking for Leray's doppelgänger to be in his music video.

"Looking for somebody that looks like Cori Le Ray AKA Ecoli for Rolling Ray's official video shoot for BIG PURRRR! Must rock the braids," Rolling Ray shared on Instagram. "Light skin females strongly recommended [heart eyes emoji] Pay: $300." Leray took to her Twitter account to once again address the ongoing controversy.

"This boy is obsessed [face palm emoji]," she wrote. "I would never talk about somebody’s disability. I wouldn’t even wish bad on my worst enemy. Let’s Us Pray [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]." In another tweet, she added, "I feel bad more than being upset. You just have to let go and let GOD fr! Devil will try you!! Outsmart him !!!"

"The old me ..., ah Mann... I’m only doin sh*t that’s gonna make elevate." Check out the posts below and make sure to check out our article Coi Leray & Benzino's Family History & Beef, Explained.



