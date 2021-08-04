The self-proclaimed “big trend setter” almost broke the internet on Tuesday when she dropped a set of naked selfies where she used angles and stickers to prevent showing it all off on the Gram.

In an effort to bounce back from her much-maligned XXL Freshman freestyle, Coi has remained confident and maintained her obvious carefree attitude, dropping an off-the-cuff freestyle about cereal, which she spat live from the grocery store aisle. Unfortunately, it seems the general public doesn't know how to have fun, as that wasn’t received well either, but Coi continued to brush the haters away and responded with, "Yall Weird. Live a Little."

She's clearly taking her own advice. The first of Coi’s shares finds the rapper pulling two of her signature braids across her face in order to frame her eyes, mask-esque. Coi cropped the photo at her arm, providing coverage to her chest and showing off her wrist tats.

A second photo appears to be an un-cropped version where Coi (almost) bears it all, self-censored by a strategic hat placement and a pink bunny sticker. The star took to Twitter an hour later, sharing two quotes which clearly reflect her mood lately: "What other people think about you isn’t about you. It’s about them," read one of the quotes, alongside, "sometimes you must hurt in order to know, fall in order to grow, lose in order to gain because life’s greatest lessons are learnt through pain."

Peep Coi's bathroom poses below.