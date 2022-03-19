We're just about 24 hours into Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's "Blick Blick" and is shaping up to be a hit for both rappers. After enduring several hurdles to get this track released, Coi celebrated by getting a tattoo in honor of the collaboration. This was a single that was almost scrapped, or at least would have gone without Minaj's talents, due to Benzino spilling the beans about the ladies linking up.

A few apologies later, Minaj decided to move forward because she truly wanted to support Coi Leray. Not every rapper can snag themselves a verse from Nicki Minaj, so Leray was more than excited to get herself inked.

However, after showing off the tattoo, Leray was met with questions. "This guy on Twitter was like, 'I love Nicki, too, sis, but the tattoo?' Like n*gga! You don't have a feature so don't worry about why I have a tattoo!" said Leray. "F*cking crazy? [This] sh*t 'bout to live with me forever. Y'all don't understand. I'm so happy."

Elsewhere, Leray revealed that while filming the music video for "Blick Blick," she was suffering from a fractured knee but pushed forward and dancing throughout the film shoot because this was her moment. Check it out below.