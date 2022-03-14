It's only Monday, but 24-year-old Coi Leray has already had one of the biggest weeks of her career so far. In case you missed it, later this week we'll be receiving a collaboration from the Big Trend Setter and the Queen of Rap herself – Nicki Minaj.

Ahead of sharing the exciting news with her 5.7 million Instagram followers, the "Anxiety" hitmaker delivered a super spicy thirst trap to ensure that she had our full attention.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"I have a surprise [tomorrow] that you don't want to miss," she captioned the photo dump, which kicks off with a mirror selfie of Leray wearing a teensy tiny white set – her tank top pulled up to reveal her bare chest, with butterfly stickers strategically placed over her nipples to keep them hidden. On her feet, the recording artist rocked a pair of fuzzy pink slippers.

The two other uploads in the post are similar in content, although one sees her pulling up a different white top to show off her toned figure for the camera.





Now that we know the "surprise" Leray mentioned is a collaboration with Minaj, excitement has been flying high all around the internet. To make things even more intriguing, The Pink Print artist has revealed that she's got the "verse of the year" on the upcoming track.





As you may have already heard, Minaj's features (or lack thereof) have been a hot topic online this month amongst some of the rap girls, including Baby Tate and Erica Banks – read more about that here, and tune back in with HNHH this weekend to stream Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's "Blick Blick."