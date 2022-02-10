Coi Leray Conquers "Anxiety" In Surreal New Music Video

Coi Leray also announced that her album will be arriving this March.

Coi Leray's "Anxiety" music video has arrived, and it perfectly personifies the feeling you get inside when things start to become a little bit too overwhelming. The over-three-minute-long clip begins with the "TWINNEM" singer sitting on a chair in what looks like an abandoned attack, wearing a delicate white dress.

"Yeah, I still got anxiety, that's why I keep it on me / Sometimes I feel I can't trust no one around me / There's another side of me, but I don't even show it / 'Cause I got way too many people eatin' off me," the 24-year-old sings at the top of the track.

Other parts of the video find the Boston-born star being terrorized by "anxiety," represented by a dancer wearing a red and white houndstooth bodysuit, complete with horns atop its head. The evil energy encouraged another woman to down an entire bottle of wine, then follows up with more chaos, heading into a bedroom to completely destroy it.

"Anxiety" obviously touches on the important topic of mental health, which Leray previously addressed on "Medicine," among other tracks.

If you're a fan of the Big TrendSetter, you'll be happy to know that earlier today (February 10th) she confirmed that her highly anticipated album will be dropping next month – let us know who you hope to see featured on the upcoming project below.

