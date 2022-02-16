In recent months, Coi Leray has been making herself heard as she airs out her frustrations. Her fans have been patiently waiting for her to share news about her looming debut studio record, and while Coi has boasted about the album, it has yet to materialize. The rapper has spoken plainly about her grievances with the industry in lengthy posts shared on social media, and it seems that she is continuing to struggle in her personal life.

She appeared on Twitter where she wrote, "Brain dead."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

In a follow-up tweet, Leray added a few more thoughts.

"To all my trendsetters, I’m sorry I let you down. I don’t have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I’m brain dead. I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don’t know when I’ll be back but I don’t even want to think about it. I love you for life. -coi," she penned.

Whenever Leray seems despondent, the public immediately starts rumors that it has something to do with her boyfriend, Pressa. The pair have been hot and heavy for some time and this announcement of a break has Leray's fans speculating all over social media. We wish nothing but the best for her through wh You can check out her posts below.



Twitter