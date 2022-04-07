We're just days away from receiving Coi Leray's anticipated debut studio album, Trendsetter. This has been a long labor of love for the rising rapper and as her star continues to shine, her fans have remained dedicated to helping her rack up those plaques. Earlier today, Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club in hopes of sharing her story and hyping her forthcoming record, and following the interview, she sang the radio hosts' praises.

"I fell in love with them today," she wrote. "Real life legends and mentors. Thank you for having me and thank you for listening to me."

We reported on several highlights from the rapper's recent chat including her takes on balancing her emotions in regards to her father Benzino almost ruining her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, not ever listening to Pusha T but being open to a collaboration, and confirming that her romance with Pressa is a thing of the past.

Leray also made another revelation over on Twitter when she claimed that she was close to having a role on one of the hottest series in entertainment. A fan wanted to know if she had any acting aspirations.

"Yea I auditioned for Euphoria lol but i didn't get the role !!" Leray answered. "But I wanna try again !!!" Could you see her on the show? Check it out below.