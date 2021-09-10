Before she was "Big Purr"-ing her way onto playlists, Coi Leray was taking her shot at an acting career. Secrets of the Magic City was released back in the early 2010s and featured actors like Jenifer Lewis and Erika Alexander, but there were also scenes that showed the then-popular singing group Mindless Behavior. A young Leray was featured as well, portraying a girl named Brittany who was a love interest for Princeton, one of the boy band singers.

Every so often, these scenes go viral and Leray faces off with the public over her stint in the film. She has already addressed her inclusion in the past, but after the clip went viral yet again, the rapper is back to speak about the scenes.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Lame ass mindless behavior pr team must of just payed for some promo on that video. Y’all n*ggas is lame [unamused face emoji]," she tweeted. Aside from facing off with people who have been teasing her about her side ponytail, Leray has much to celebrate. The rising star was nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award and hopes to take home the title of Best New Hip Hop Artist.

We'll have to wait to see if she secures the win, but in the meantime, check out her Mindless Behavior on-screen interaction below.