Coi Leray and Benzino's father-daughter drama continues. Over the past few weeks, we've seen the two recording artists and family members go head-to-head online over countless topics, from the Trendsetter's Nicki Minaj collaboration to her sexuality. Most recently, Coi's dad publicly showered her in love, although it didn't take long to call him out for allegedly putting on a show for the internet.

"Man listen," Benzino wrote to his Twitter followers earlier this afternoon. "If me and my daughter Coi did a project right now y'all [motherf*ckers] would be in trouble. Big Faxx #zinovstheplanet."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The 56-year-old showing public support for his daughter comes just days after he allegedly clowned the first-week sales projections of her debut project. At the time, screenshots uploaded to The Shade Room appeared to show Benzino dropping off some crying-laughing emojis alongside a repost of the news from Akademiks, sharing that the record was on pace to sell 11K in its first week out.

Tory Lanez, The Game, and Maliibu Miitch all rushed to Coi's defence, and clearly, Benzino heard their message, as he was sure to give his daughter all of her flowers in another post minutes after the original from earlier this afternoon.

"To all [you] weirdo [motherf*kers] who like to throw shade at me about MY daughter, understand this – she's MY DAUGHTER, I made her, raised her, love her, and [am] proud of everything she's doing," the Boston-born reality star wrote.

"Y'all just met her, I've known CC my whole life," he continued. "So keep supporting her because she wins, then I WON," he concluded.

Hours later, Leray came back with a response, seemingly calling her dad out. "You want me to post these screenshots of what you said to me?" she asked. "Or you wanna just chill or go get help? [Let me know]."

In other news, on Monday, Benzino delivered his "Zino Vs The Planet" single, on which he addressed 50 Cent and haters who have critiqued his parenting style – listen to the track here, and let us know if you would stream a Zino and Coi Leray collab album in the comments below.