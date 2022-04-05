Ahead of her debut album Trendsetter, Coi Leray appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a medley of some of her singles that will also appear on the project. The medley included "No More Parties", "Twinnem", and the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Blick Blick".

Her second time on The Tonight Show, she kept her performance of "No More Parties" and "Twinnem" short, but gave it her all for "Blick Blick". Nicki wasn't there to perform her verse, so Coi and her dancers showed off some choreography as a replacement.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Leray made her debut appearance on The Tonight Show back in 2021 with her TikTok hit "No More Parties". She began making noise after dropping her 2018 track "Huddy" but "No More Parties" pushed her up the Hot 100 chart and hit the Top 40.

Earlier this week, she revealed her upcoming album's cover art and its features. Trendsetter will include G Herbo, Lil Tecca, Pooh Shiesty, Young M.A, Fivio Foreign, Nav, H.E.R, Yung Bleu, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mustard, Chief Keef, Polo G, and Lil Durk To give the fans something to look forward to, Leray also uploaded a snippet of track where she details her issues with fake friends, industry pressure, and drug use. Over the last few months, Leray has been very transparent about her personal struggles.

Trendsetter will be her first project since her 2020 EP Now or Never. Check out her The Tonight Show performance.

