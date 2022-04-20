Coi Leray is embarking on a twelve-city tour that will feature Bronx drill rapper B-Lovee. The Trendsetter rapper will be traveling across the United States with stops in San Diego, Chicago, New York City, Boston, and more.

"OUT BREAK TRENDSETTER TOUR WE OUTSIDE !!!!" she wrote in the announcement on Twitter, Wednesday. "TRENDSETTERS LETS GO CRAZYYYYY !!!!"



John Lamparski / Getty Images

The tour announcement comes after the release of her debut album, Trendsetter, which dropped last week. The project features many of the biggest names in hip hop including Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, NAV, H.E.R. and more.

Despite the impressive features, Trendsetter was only able to move 11.5k equivalent album units in its first week of release and failed to place inside the top 50 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In response to negative reactions regarding her sales, including from her own father, Benzino, Leray said: “God has been the best father to me. I can’t complain about anything. My debut album is amazing and not one song can you say is bad. It been 5 days. I understand Coi Leray is so viral & works good on blogs headlines but trust me, it’s all part of the game just ride out andstayfocus.”

Check out Leray's tour announcement below.

