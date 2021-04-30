Coi Leray & Pooh Shiesty Face Off In "BIG PURR" Video

Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty face off in the cinematic and combat-heavy new visuals for "BIG PURR."

Coi Leray has done her part in making her presence felt, having proven adept at social media marketing and crafting infectious melodies. Ever since she first previewed her breakout single "BIG PURR" on Instagram, many were excited to see how the full track would sound. Upon its release, the Pooh Shiesty-assisted "BIG PURR" became an instant hit, earning praise for its back-and-forth delivery and sinister production.

Today, Coi Leray has emerged to capitalize on the track's momentum, coming through to drop off some cinematic visuals shot by Reel Goats. Featuring Leray in full Catwoman form, the melodist dons a revealing leather ensemble while engaging on an action-packed murder spree. It's no exaggeration to say she's literally busting a move, engaging in hand-to-hand combat with goons and dispatching them with dexterous maneuvers.

All the while, Pooh Shiesty plays it cool, counting money and stroking his diamond with the confident demeanor of a crime boss. Unfortunately for Shiesty, his guards are no match for Leray's martial prowess and pinpoint accuracy, and before long she's making off with his prized possession. Expect this one to continue, as the narrative was left open-ended in its final moments.

