Nicki Minaj has been taking 2022 by storm as she finally returns to her own music, with promises to release a new album for the Barbz this summer. Nonetheless, the "Queen of Rap" has also been keeping herself busy with continued features, the latest on Coi Leray's new single, with what Nicki has deemed "the verse of the year."

Despite the speculation on whether this track was going to happen or not, Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj came through with a dope single for their fans, “Blick Blick,” on Friday, March 18. The record quickly reached #1 on the U.S. iTunes Chart less than two hours after its release.

A minor hiccup occurred when Coi Leray’s father, Benzino, accidentally (or not) spilled the tea on the two working together, almost leading to Nicki pulling her verse from the song altogether. Sheeven went as far as posting to her socials that she "doesn't have a collab coming with anyone."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since the song and the music video release, the two have been flooding social media feeds hyping up their collab, with Nicki tweeting at fans asking "Did Coi body that or did Coi body that?" The Queen of Rap continued, "I was in love with her verse the second I heard it. No way I wasn't stealing her outro flow. #BlickBlick"

Coi was so excited about the collab, she even went and got a tattoo to commemorate this moment in hip-hop history. She showed off her tatt to Twitter "Look yallllll," with a bunch of emojis.

While the "Blick Blick" duo continue to show off their joint excitement, check out some fan reactions to this collab below.

