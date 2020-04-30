Coi Leray & Fetty Wap Send An Important Message On "Better Days"

Rising New Jersey rapper Coi Leray may have just released her best song in a while with "Better Days."

After buzzing on the outskirts of rap for several years, this is Coi Leray's most promising effort to break out as a potential star. The rapper links up with Fetty Wap, one of the biggest musical representatives of their state, to deliver a poignant song about love called "Better Days."

In the track, Leray sings that she would never be able to love a boy who can't even love himself, ending it all with a past lover because of his own insecurities. It's a message that the youth needs to hear in order to begin their own healing process.

Listen to the new song from Coi Leray and Fetty Wap below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could never love a boy who don't even love himself

It's time to go our separate ways, oh

Take care of the gang and the family, I swear I don't need no one else

Now we seeing better days