Coi Leray & Fetty Wap Send An Important Message On "Better Days"

Alex Zidel
April 30, 2020 11:36
Two New Jersey forces meet up as Coi Leray and Fetty Wap release their collaborative single "Better Days."


Rising New Jersey rapper Coi Leray may have just released her best song in a while with "Better Days." 

After buzzing on the outskirts of rap for several years, this is Coi Leray's most promising effort to break out as a potential star. The rapper links up with Fetty Wap, one of the biggest musical representatives of their state, to deliver a poignant song about love called "Better Days."

In the track, Leray sings that she would never be able to love a boy who can't even love himself, ending it all with a past lover because of his own insecurities. It's a message that the youth needs to hear in order to begin their own healing process. 

Listen to the new song from Coi Leray and Fetty Wap below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could never love a boy who don't even love himself
It's time to go our separate ways, oh
Take care of the gang and the family, I swear I don't need no one else
Now we seeing better days

Coi Leray
