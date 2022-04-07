Coi Leray appeared on The Breakfast Club yesterday to talk music, relationships and life ahead of her debut album's release. During the interview, Leray mentioned that she and her father, rapper and TV personality Benzino, were bettering their relationship after their public feud last year. However, a little while ago, Leray fired off a series of tweets targeted at her father that shows their relationship is still in need of work.

The "Blick Blick" rapper started off by tweeting that her father was reportedly threatening her and her mother via text. She also informed the public that the reason Benzino began sending threats is because he was unhappy with Leray calling him "broke" during her appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Leray then followed up with a series of five other tweets explaining her frustration and even apologizing for offending her father, but stood her ground when it came to the threats he sent to her mother. "I hate to bring this shit to social media but my father need help," she tweeted. "Sorry if I offended you on breakfast club but don’t treatment me or my mom because you hate to admit that we went broke after the source."

She continued by telling her father to grow up and get over it, saying he's too stuck in the past to realize the damaging thing he's doing and saying. Leray even goes on to say that her father's recent threats are a perfect example of the devil working hard.

"Build a fucking bridge and get over it that’s why I don’t even like mentioning his name . That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff," she said.

"The devil is working!!!! THIS IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE when everything is going soo good, here he comes being weird trying to fuck up somebody’s life," she continued.

In the last few tweets of her rant, Leray focused back on the threats made to her mother. She also mentioned that her father is sucking the life out of her by constantly trying to beef with her.

"He texting my mom threatening her talking about some watch. Grow up YOU WAS JUST TRYNA GET HER TO DO GROWING UP HIP HOP !! WE DONT WANT THAT LIFE !!!! She’s tryna be here for me and support me while you tryna find every way to beef with me and suck the life out of me I’m tired."

In the last tweet of the series, Leray's emotions peek through a bit when she mentioned that she's Benzino's only daughter, and how he's yet to text her congratulations ahead of her debut album dropping tonight.

"I’m your only fucking daughter. You worried about being called broke on the day of my debut album," she wrote. "You ain’t even text me congratulations, you so bitter and evil. Ima pray for you."

Not too long ago, Benzino hopped on Twitter to respond to his daughter's subs. He also thanked Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy for sticking up for the "old" folks during Leray's interview yesterday. She referred to the hosts and her father as "dinosaurs" when speaking about versatility and older generations of music.

Benzino went on to claim that the current generation has no respect for those who laid the blueprint for their success. He also says that Hip-Hop is "40 years young," and those who are truly successful will appeal to both younger and older generations.

He continued his previous thoughts and his tweeting spree by telling the younger generation to recognize and respect their elders. He also notes how social media aspects such as likes and comments are smoke and mirrors that don't matter to him at the end of the day.

It's unclear the exact nature of the threats Benzino directed at Leray and her mother, or if Coi Leray and her father will ever successfully reconcile, but hopefully this family can find a way to work through their differences.