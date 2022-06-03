Coi Leray & B-Lovee Connect On "Demon"

B-Lovee is growing to be one of the brightest new stars to emerge out of New York City. The rapper found a surplus of success with the release of "My Everything," resulting in a slew of remixes from G Herbo and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. However, he's remained incredibly active this year. At the top of the year, he dropped off Misunderstood.

This week, B-Lovee came through with an anthem to kick off the summer. He teamed up with the Trendsetter herself, Coi Leray for their infectious new single, "Demon." Coi's pop-centric stylings grace the hook while B-Lovee's raspy flow hits hard off the rip.

Check out the latest offering from B-Lovee below and sound off with your thoughts on the record in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Bring her to the hood, she feelin' good 'cause we got mass tips

Wish a n***a would, and if he could, bro still gon' clap him

.40 on my hip, I bet I make him do a backflip

Girl, go get active, got that shit right in my jacket

